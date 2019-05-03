Jenelle Evans Reportedly Gave David Eason Thousands Of Dollars To Keep Him Out Of Jail After He Killed Her Dog

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans allegedly helped out David Eason when he was looking at jail time this week.

According to Radar Online, David Eason appeared in court on Friday, because he owed thousands of dollars in back child support to his baby mama, Olivia Leedham, whom he shares his 5-year-old son, Kaden, with.

David headed to court on Friday without the money that he had been ordered to pay. Eason was then told by the judge that he had 30 minutes to come up with the money or he would serve jail time, which TMZ reports totaled over $5,000.

“David left the courtroom and contacted Jenelle, and she agreed to pay the money to him,” an insider told the outlet.

The source also revealed that Evans initially refused to pay the money but after David called her she gave in.

“Jenelle refused to pay his child support before the hearing,” the insider stated. “David never paid because he didn’t have any money, but this time he convinced Jenelle that he was going to jail and she bailed him out,” another source revealed.

Following the court hearing, a clerk for the county revealed, “Mr. Eason is now current on his child support obligation. He paid his child support. He doesn’t owe any child support of as of today.”

Jenelle Evans allegedly paid off her husband David Eason’s back child support just days after he reportedly brutally killed her dog, a french bulldog named Nugget.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David allegedly got angry at the dog after it nipped at his daughter, Ensley. The Blast reports that Eason grabbed the dog by the throat and then proceeded to throw it around the house and punch it with close fists.

David was said to have nearly beaten the dog to death before he threw it outside, grabbed his gun and then shot and killed his family’s pet. He allegedly returned to the house with blood all over him.

Sources say that nobody inside the home confronted David or tried to stop the attack on the dog out of fear of what Eason may do in retaliation.

Evans was said to be devastated by the brutal death of her dog. She even took to Instagram to reveal that she couldn’t stop crying, and that she was heartbroken over the Nugget’s death. Jenelle later told Us Weekly that she is considering divorce.

