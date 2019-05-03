Charlize Theron Opens Up About Megyn Kelly After Playing Her In Movie: ‘I Have No Place To Judge’

Actress Charlize Theron opened up about how she felt about former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, saying she had empathy for her after playing her character in a movie about Chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations Roger Ailes.

PEOPLE reported Theron made an appearance Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, when a caller asked her what she thought the “biggest misconception” about the journalist was.

Theron said that she did not do a lot of in-depth research into the Kelly’s life other than the year before Ailes was let go from the network. She added that it was not like she was telling Kelly’s life story but rather touching on the psychology of what was happening at Fox during the time that the allegations surfaced.

That being said, the actress shared what she thought about Kelly.

“I’m very different from her, but I think that for women, and for all of us, it’s good for all of us to be able to look at each other, knowing our differences and knowing that we all make mistakes,” she said.

“She’s a conflicted human being and so am I. So I have no place to judge her or say anything other than I wish her well and I think this is a good story to tell, it’s an important story to tell,” she added.

The movie, which has yet to be named, dramatizes Ailes’ downfall after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Other Hollywood stars set to appear in the film include John Lithgow as Roger Ailes, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Malcolm McDowell as Rupert Murdoch, Elisabeth Röhm as Martha MacCallum and Spencer Garrett as Sean Hannity.

Ailes helped launch Kelly’s career, and she worked for the network from 2004 to 2017. In 2016, Kelly alleged that Ailes sexually harassed her. After Kelly came forward, other women claimed that they, too, had been victims. All told, Gretchen Carlson, Laurie Luhn, Laurie Dhue, Andrea Tantaros and Juliet Huddy claimed Ailes harassed them

PEOPLE reported in 2016 that Kelly said she never gave in to any of Ailes’ advances, and that he stopped harassing her six months after she reported his behavior.

Ailes denied the allegations against him. He resigned from Fox in 2016 after spending 20 years at the organization. He died last year after accidentally falling and hitting his head at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The movie is scheduled open on Dec. 20.