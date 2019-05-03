Paris Hilton’s New Video Features A Britney Spears Doppelganger Wearing One Of The Singer’s Award Show Looks

While viewers were surprised that Paris Hilton’s new music video featured a cameo from Kim Kardashian, singer Britney Spears was also acknowledged in the video.

Daily Mail reports that Hilton was joined on set for her music video by a Spears lookalike on Thursday, May 2. The lookalike to the “Baby One More Time” singer wore a green bra and butterfly print pants with matching green boots. TMZ reported that the identity of the lookalike was RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry. The doppelganger’s look was eerily similar to the look Spears wore for 2001 performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. At the event, Spears wore performed “I’m A Slave 4 U” accompanied by a yellow python. While the python was reportedly missing from the photo of Barry and Hilton, Hilton wore a silver dress paired with Philip Lim shoes. Hilton was, however, seen with a python around her while shooting the video, which led fans to believe that it might make an appearance.

Hilton’s new single, “Best Friend’s A**” and features Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike. Hilton has been promoting the video on her Instagram page to her 10.7 million followers. In one post, Hilton is previewing the song as Vegas and Like Mike stare at each other to the side. Hilton is at the center wearing a white swimsuit and matching pumps. The socialite is also wearing a bunny mask and red lipstick in the post. The post for the video received more than 540,000 views and more than 100 comments.

“Yessss! Ok!! Love it!” one follower exclaimed.

“This is so cute love it,” chimed another follower, followed by heart emojis.

TMZ shared that the video gives Hilton and Kardashian a chance to rekindle their friendship. The two influencers both hinted that a project involving the two of them were in the works, and Kardashian’s appearance on set all but confirms the video is what the two of them were discussing. Kardashian was spotted outside of Hollywood’s Nightingale Plaza club in full glam.

Kardashian and Hilton are on seemingly good terms since their falling out more than a decade ago. During that time, Hilton bashed Kardashian’s figure, stating she would never want the KKW Beauty CEO’s infamous derriere.

“It’s gross! It reminds me of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag,” Hilton said.

Since then, the two have shared older photos of each other on social media and support each other’s ventures. Hilton was recently a guest at Kardashian’s sister Kourtney’s 40th birthday bash.