Russian Bombshell Tanya Mityushina Shows Off Bikini Body In New Instagram Photo

Tanya Mityushina is counting the days until the arrival of summer, according to her latest Instagram update. On Friday, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini to show how ready she is for the warmer months.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old Russian bombshell is posing in front of the ocean as she rocks a light pink two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping accentuate her busty figure while simultaneously drawing attention to her cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on the model’s frame, which showcases her wide hips and incredibly toned abs. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from White Fox Swim, an Australian brand of swimwear.

Tanya is posing with one leg propped to the side as she takes one hand to her hip and the other to her face, in a pose that highlights the natural curves of her body. Tanya is wearing her blonde hair to the side as if swept by the wind, and down as it cascades over her shoulders and back away from her.

As the geotag in her post indicated, the model posed for the shot at a beach in Malibu, California. The post, which Tanya shared with her 403,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,000 likes and almost 100 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her hopeful caption.

“You look fantastic Tanya, as always, and let the summer come quickly! But LA is mostly summer [all] year,” one user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful! Have a good day!” another one chimed in.

As Style Caster previously pointed out, Tanya was featured in the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, whose spread she shot in Malta. In addition to being featuring on the coveted swimsuit magazine, the model has also worked with Victoria’s Secret and dabbled in acting, having appeared briefly in the film Don Jon, the report further added. In the interview, the model revealed what her favorite aspect of her job is.

“Meeting different creative people from all over the world, who I might never see again. Every day someone shares something new with me, and that helps me keep my mind open,” she told Style Caster.