Kim Kardashian’s Swimsuit Picture Has Instagram Suggesting Interesting Baby Names

Kim Kardashian’s “take notes” Instagram update likely didn’t set out to launch a baby name debate. It appears to have done just that.

On May 3, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted an amusing Instagram picture. Dressed in an ultra-tight blue swimsuit and matching sarong, Kim is seen holding and appearing to read a book – that too, is blue. The caption suggesting that Kim is taking “notes” likely pertains to her recent plans to pursue a legal career. As per Kim’s April Vogue interview, the 38-year-old mother of three wants to pass the bar.

Comments to today’s post aren’t just probing Kim on her surprising choice of academic pursuits. Given that Kim and her husband, Kanye West are set to welcome their fourth baby this month, talk is also centering around baby names. One fan launched the conversation with the following comment.

“Next child might be named “Blue””

The comment paved the way for a string of replies. Another fan replied with their thoughts.

“@saintlarbi Attorney West”

Attorney West seems to be going down well. The baby name suggestion came with an “OKAY THATS [sic] IT” response from another user. One fan appeared to be voicing more traditional thoughts, however. “Robert like her dad,” they wrote.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their unconventional choices in the baby name department. Kim and Kanye’s three children are named North, Saint, and Chicago. In 2018, Khloe Kardashian named her daughter True. Kylie Jenner opted for Stormi. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are parents to Dream. Kourtney Kardashian appears to be an anomaly. Her choice of Mason, Penelope, and Reign feels somewhat tame compared to the more recent family additions.

Kim has already ruled out certain baby names for the upcoming arrival. As The Inqusitr reported last month, Kim won’t be going down the direction route. “Saint wants to name him Sainty two. He will definitely not have another direction [name],” she said. This was further confirmed on The Ellen Show, per LA Times. Kim said: “I don’t think we’ll go another direction. It’s definitely not South. Every time someone says South, I just wanna roll my eyes.”

Celebrity baby names have been making headlines for years. Gwyneth Paltrow named her daughter Apple Martin nearly 15 years ago. Ashlee Simpson has gone with Bronx Mowgli. A similarly unusual baby name pattern was seen with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s choice of Shiloh-Nouvel.

Blue colors and a studious vibe may form the basis for today’s update from Kim, but Instagram appears to have its thoughts. Thus far, Attorney West seems the most popular choice for Kim and Kanye’s fourth baby.