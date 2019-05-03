‘Bachelor’ Stars Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph Tease Possibility Of Spinoff Show

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph had a bit of a wild ride to finding love this past winter on ABC’s The Bachelor. The couple had everybody buzzing with the last couple of episodes of the season, but everything ended on a good note. Cassie and Colton are doing well these days and it sounds as if they might be open to returning to reality television together.

Us Weekly chatted with Colton and Cassie about what they are doing these days and what they are considering in terms of future projects. It sounds as if Randolph is still studying and pursuing her master’s degree, and Underwood is taking some classes too. Colton explained that he’s been working toward doing some broadcasting and hosting, and taking classes to help on that front.

However, The Bachelor stars say they aren’t opposed to doing more television together if they were able to pursue the right project.

“We wouldn’t want it focused solely on us as a couple just because we don’t think that’s the most beneficial for a couple.”

Of course, The Bachelor fans know that another former couple did get their own spinoff show, and that didn’t necessarily turn out very well for them. Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell seemed on-track for a quick wedding as they embarked on doing their own show after their season. Unfortunately, as E! News noted after it all fell apart, the couple split about a year after their finale aired.

Colton and Cassie have a slightly different concept in mind, apparently. They say that it would need to be the right concept with the right timing, and it sounds as if they perhaps have set their sights on doing a show alongside her sister Michelle and Michelle’s boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin.

Colton notes, “We talked about how there’s been no actor and actresses who double dipped like showing behind the scenes of auditioning and having to film his show.”

Both Gregg and Michelle are already in the entertainment industry, with Sulkin having done a couple of shows while Randolph recently was part of a television movie.

In talking with E! News, The Bachelor star noted that he and Cassie aren’t sure if they “have enough drama in our relationship to fill a show of ourselves.”

However, Colton added, they’re “weighing all options” and think it would be great to document the memories they are currently making together.

Both Cassie and Colton have moved in recent months so that they are living near, but not with, one another in Los Angeles. They aren’t rushing into an engagement, living together, or getting married, but they seem to be enjoying their relationship as it strengthens at this point.

Will Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood end up doing a show of their own? Will an engagement come together eventually for The Bachelor couple? Fans will definitely be curious to see where things head next for this duo.