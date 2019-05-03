Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Dons Minuscule Bikini In Stunning New Instagram Snap

Shanina Shaik’s Instagram account is full of sexy, skin baring snaps, and her most recent upload followed suit. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a stunning, fan-edited photo to her page this week that drove her 1.7 million followers absolutely wild.

The latest addition to Shanina’s Instagram feed was shared on Friday, May 3, and captured the cat walk queen looking up at a breathtaking night sky full of planets and stars. Surrounding her nearly-naked body were images of plants and animals, a pattern that was mimicked on the itty-bitty bikini the 28-year-old sported in the sexy shot.

The Australian beauty put on a seriously NSFW display in her skimpy two-piece, which consisted of a minuscule triangle style top that left very little to the imagination. The model flaunted some major cleavage in the edit, nearly spilling out of her swimwear that was so small, it barely contained her voluptuous assets. The barely-there nature of her sexy bathing suit did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves and put her enviably flat midsection and sculpted abs completely on display. Most of Shanina’s lower half was out of the frame, though the thin strap of her tiny pair of bikini bottoms was visible as it sat high on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist. The stunner completed the look by wearing her dark tresses down in loose, beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder and down her back as she peered at the scene above her.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model were quick to show their love for her most recent upload, which was edited by Instagram user dailyshaninashaik, who runs a fan account dedicated to the bombshell. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up more than 9,200 likes within just three hours of going live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments complimenting the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Hot af,” one user wrote, while another she was “insanely beautiful.”

The photo appears to be an edit of another stunning shot, originally taken by photographer Chaniel Andran. In the original, Shanina was captured against an all-blue background, wowing fans by showing off her flawless physique in her the tiny bathing suit that is actually of a golden yellow color.

Earlier this week, the model stepped out in California to attend rapper Travis Scott’s birthday party, which was hosted by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Shanina shared a steamy shot of her look for the bash, which consisted of a pair of tight black pants and skimpy white crop top.