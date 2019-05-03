Instagram Starlet Sierra Skye Rings In Friday With Steamy Booty Shot

Sierra Skye has attracted millions of Instagram followers to her page thanks to the slew of eye-popping samples she brings in on the regular. On Friday, the model took to the popular social media platform to celebrate the upcoming weekend by sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself in a Calvin Klein thong that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old swimsuit model is kneeling on an unmade bed while she dons nothing at all but a pair of a barely-there g-string that showcases her round, full derriere, which she has become associated with. The thong — a black Calvin Klein with a white waistband featuring the brand’s name on it — sits high on the social media starlet’s frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure further by highlighting the smallness of her waist compared to her booty.

The model is posing with her back to the camera as she sits topless for the sultry shot, in a way that puts her backside front and center. The California native is wearing her blonde tresses down in loose waves that cascade down over her shoulders and onto her bare back. In the background, an open window allow what look to be the morning light to enter the room, highlighting Skye’s sun-kissed skin.

The post, which Skye shared with her whopping 4 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 53,000 likes and over 450 comments within just an hour of having been posted, promising to rack up a whole lot more as the day and weekend progress. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the bombshell took to the comments section to praise her physique and wish her a happy Friday.

“Oh Sierra, you’ve got the best pictures! And you have such beautiful curves and a fabulous booty! Have a great evening dear!” one user wished her.

“Amazing BODY!!!” another one chimed in, including fire, red hearts and heart eyes emoji with the comment.

Loading...

This is far from being the first time Skye uses her social media to flaunt her envy-inducing body. Earlier this week, Skye took to Instagram to share another sultry image of herself in which she dons a tiny black bikini for a mirror selfie, as The Inquisitr recently pointed out. Skye is posing for the photo in front of a bathroom mirror, covering her face with her pink phone case, the report further showed. According to the tag she included with the photo, the two-piece she is rocking is from Fashion Nova.