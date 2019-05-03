Johnny Galecki Announces He Is Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

'The Big Bang Theory' star and his girlfriend have asked for privacy as they celebrate their big baby news.

Johnny Galecki will soon start a new chapter in his life. The 43-year-old Big Bang Theory star, who just shot the final episode of the long-running CBS sitcom, has announced that he is about to be a father. Galecki posted the surprising news to Instagram, telling fans he and girlfriend Alaina Meyer, 21, are “over the moon” to announce that they will soon be welcoming a baby together.

“I am so excited for this journey with you babe. You’re going to be the best father,” Meyer wrote in the comments section of Galecki’s post.

Meyer also posted to Instagram to write that there couldn’t be a better blessing in the world” for the couple, who first went public with their romance last year. Both Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer asked for privacy as they celebrate their happy news with close friends and family, although some followers questioned why the star would announce the baby news to 3 million Instagram followers if he wanted to keep it private.

According to People, Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer went public with their romance last September and made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards in November. The lovebirds have not been shy about posting about their relationship on social media, and at one point fans zeroed in on the couple’s matching rings, which sparked engagement rumors.

In February, Alaina Meyer’s half-brother, Evan Bozajian, told Radar Online that Johnny Galecki asked Alaina’s father for his permission to marry his daughter. While the couple has yet to announce an engagement, their new baby will surely keep them busy.

You can see Johnny Galecki’s announcement about his first child with girlfriend Alaina Meyer below.

Johnny Galecki’s big baby news comes just as he ends a 12-season run on The Big Bang Theory. While fans always expected that Johnny will continue acting— the CBS star also has a recurring role on ABC’s The Conners—now it sounds like the actor will need to make some time for diaper duty.

In an interview with Parade, Johnny Galecki revealed what he planned to do with his extra time once The Big Bang Theory ends.

“I’m going to do some traveling and spend some time with family, which I haven’t been able to for a while, and work with my production company,” Galecki said. “I’ll certainly be acting.”

Johnny Galecki’s Big Bang character, Leonard Hofstadter, doesn’t have any children with wife Penny (Galecki’s real-life ex, Kaley Cuoco), but the actor does play a dad of two, David Healy, on The Conners.