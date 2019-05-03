Bella Thorne’s Latest Photo Has Instagram Wanting Her Back With Tana Mongeau

Celebrities without makeup might shake up Instagram, but Bella Thorne’s May 3 update is doing something else.

It’s been less than a month since Teen Vogue reported Bella calling it quits with her rapper boyfriend, Mod Sun. “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end” was the caption to a cleavage-flaunting snap of Bella during Coachella 2019 – while Mod Sun was in the background, the picture was largely interpreted to be a break-up announcement.

Today’s update is bringing an old flame back into the equation, though. The picture shows Bella alone. Shot from the waist up, the Midnight Sun actress appears to be seated at a table. Background beers and bystanders suggest a carefree setting, as does Bella’s windswept hair and makeup-free face. With her head resting in her right palm, Bella is looking directly at the camera. Her caption speaks of the sun being an “outsourcing light of energy.” It’s keeping her spirits “high.”

Comments largely appear to find Thorne inspirational. Not all, however, are talking about sunshine. One fan left their thoughts in the following reply.

“Now that y’all are single can we have tella back”

The comment likely pertains to the “open” relationship Bella and Mod Sun were in with Youtuber, Tana Mongeau. As People reported earlier this year, this trio of celebrities was an item. “Tella” would be a portmanteau of Bella and Tana.

The magazine quoted Bella on the relationship.

“Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

Teen Vogue also confirms that Thorne and Mongeau are no longer together. It quotes a tweet from Bella that read: “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys.” Tana herself has made major headlines of late. Her Coachella selfie with Kylie Jenner prompted The Metro to report that Tana has “[replaced]” Jordyn Woods.

Mongeau does not come low-key. Her eye-popping Instagram updates come with as much cleavage as they do thong-flaunting. With a Jenner mention to her name, widespread interest in her personal life, and prior connections to Thorne, Tana is enjoying a spike in her fame.

Today’s update from Bella also saw the star probed – “Sounds like ur missing modsun,” one fan wrote. Another reached out to Bella on account of being bisexual and their mother not appearing to approve.

Bella may be leading the way with natural beauty, but her ties to Tana Mongeau don’t appear to have been forgotten.