NY Mayor Bill de Blasio Is Allegedly Announcing His Bid For President Next Week

Another hat is about to be tossed into the ring for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. According to the New York Daily News, four sources are claiming that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is going to announce his candidacy for president next week.

Mayor de Blasio has previously been open in toying with the idea for a presidential run, per The New York Times.

“Time and time again, people will tell you what you can’t do. But don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do. Don’t let anyone talk you out of your own power.”

His run was seen as a near certainty after he created a Fairness PAC, which helped fund his and his wife’s travels to key states in a national run, such as Nevada, Iowa, and New Hampshire.

In addition, Mike Casca, a veteran of Senator Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign, took a break from working for de Blasio at City Hall to work exclusively for Fairness PAC.

However, Mr. Casca has remained mum about the final decision, per The New York Daily News.

“Very hard to announce something without a decision – nearly impossible, some might say,” he said via text.

Mayor de Blasio faces extreme unpopularity in his hometown of New York. According to Quinnipiac Poll, 76 percent of New York City voters believe the mayor should not run for president. In addition, nearly of voters surveyed said they think a de Blasio presidential run would have a negative impact on the city.

However, de Blasio seems undaunted by the polling numbers.

“I’m glad I could unify the people of New York City,” he joked.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Already, there are a whopping 21 politicians who have declared their candidacy for the Democratic nomination. This has caused issues in figuring out the debate schedule, and the National Democratic Committee has decided to cap the number at 20 candidates, potentially excluding New York’s mayor.

Mayor de Blasio, however, insists that exposure from debates is not necessary for his campaign.

“The debates are important, there’s a lot of other factors in how…a campaign of this importance emerges.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently dominating the field, polling at around 35 percent of perspective voters. Behind him, at 17 percent, is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Harris are also strong contenders, per Real Clear Politics.

However, the mayor remains unintimidated by entering a strong field.

“I have spent a lot of time in dead last in many a poll in many a race,” he told The New York Times.

“It’s not where you start. It’s where you end.”

In addition to his rumored presidential announcement, next week also marks de Blasio’s 58th birthday.