‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Explains Why She Sent A Text Message To Lisa Vanderpump On Twitter

Erika Jayne is firing back after being accused of being unsupportive of the LGBTQ community on Twitter.

Earlier this week, after the performer was unable to attend an event hosted by Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a fan confronted Erika and asked her why she couldn’t simply show up and show respect for the struggles that members of the LGBTQ community have faced.

“I thought you were in support of #LBGTQ issues?” the person asked.

While anyone who’s seen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well knows that Erika is most definitely supportive of the entire LGBTQ community, Erika chose to defend herself against the fan’s suggestions with a tweet of her own.

In her message, Erika explained her absence and Lisa’s event and explained that she had reached out to Lisa about the event so she wouldn’t think she was simply not supportive.

“I was hosting the [American Music Awards] red carpet and I texted [Lisa Vanderpump] to let her know,” she explained.

The American Music Awards were held last October during filming on Season 9 and, as fans have seen, Lisa hasn’t been seen with Erika in the months since, nor has she been spotted with any other full-time members of the show.

Although Erika and her co-stars have been estranged from Lisa for some time, they have continued to stay close to one another and even after Lisa began refusing to film the show with any of them, the show went on and they enjoyed a number of fun moments with one another, including a trip to Paris, France and a camping trip.

At the end of last month, Erika spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what is to come on Season 9 and said there will be a lot of shifts within the cast during the upcoming episodes.

“Certainly a cast member not showing up after a certain time, you know, changes the dynamic,” Erika said, citing Lisa’s absence. “It was definitely a difficult spot. We didn’t know what was going on … Because we were thrown such a curve, we, as a cast, kind of gelled together in a way that we have not the previous seasons before.”

“I think [Lisa’s] playing her own game,” she added.

To see more of Erika, Lisa, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.