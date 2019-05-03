Watch Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: NBA East Semifinal Game 3 In Boston, Start Time, Preview

The Boston Celtics come home after reclaiming home court advantage from the Milwaukee Bucks, and now play Game Three of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal.

After the Boston Celtics shocked the NBA Eastern Conference top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game One of their conference semifinal playoff series, blowing out the host Bucks by 22 points, per Basketball Reference, the Bucks turned the tables in Game Two, cruising past Boston 123-102. That sets up a pivotal Game Three that could go a log way toward deciding the series as the teams relocate to Boston — and the Celtics hope they can get star Kyrie Irving back on track in front of the home crowd after a disappointing nine-point showing in Game Two, as the third game will live stream from TD Garden.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Game Three in the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The game gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 18,600-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 3.

That start time is 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 7 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time will be 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday morning, May 4.

“This is what I signed up for,” Irving said, according to NBA.com. “This is what Boston traded for me for: being able to go back in the trenches, get ready for another battle.”

But that battle will come directly against Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe, who after a lackluster first game, clamped down on Irving to hold the six-time All Star to just four made field goals in 18 shots from the floor, per NBA.com.

Bledsoe himself scored 21 with five assists after slumping to only six points in Game One, per BR, while the combination of likely NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khiris Middleton combined for 57 — with 29 and 28 points respectively.

After their sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, the Celtics have yet to lose a home game in the current postseason.

Khris Middleton (l) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (r) combined for 57 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game Two win. Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics game, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the live stream for free (and without a cable subscription) is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial. That means during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Milwaukee-Boston game (and several other NBA Playoff games) for free.

To watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics series pivotal third game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena is the go-to service. For a complete list of broadcast and likely live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the official NBA website.