Iggy Azalea Treats Instagram Followers To Revealing Bikini Shot In Collage Of Racy Snaps From New Music Video

Iggy Azalea is just getting started on the new leg of her career, and is thanking fans and supporters with a collage of racy snaps from her newest music video.

After a long and somewhat trying hiatus from the music world, the Australian rapper is surging back with a soon-to-be-released album and the latest music video for the song “Started.” As Complex noted, Iggy had been teasing the video’s release on social media including some of the racy images of Iggy wearing a silver bikini and another of her in form-fitting lingerie.

In the video, Iggy plays a bride to a much, much older man and shows her wearing skimpy outfits and twerking as she walks the halls of his mansion and enormous pool. As Complex noted, the video was actually filmed at least partially at Paris Hilton’s dog house (the former reality television star had a mini-mansion built for her late dog, Tinkerbell).

The video has been an immediate viral hit, garnering more than 1.8 million views in just a few hours since being posted. Fans on Instagram were treated to a collage of some of the raciest images from the video, and they were loving it. The image drew thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans who were loving the rapper’s looks and the fact that she’s finally getting new music out after taking several years to release her sophomore debut.

The collage showed the 11 different looks she sported in the music video, all of them quite revealing.

“Looks on looks on looks, always coming through with the visuals,” one person wrote.

“QUEEN!! SO SO GOOD!!!! I LOVE YOU IGGY!” another commented.

Loading...

Iggy Azalea has taken plenty of heat in the time since her 2014 debut album, with some fans criticizing her for focusing more on putting out racy Instagram content than putting together new music. Iggy has become a force on social media, garnering more than 13 million followers on Instagram and using the platform to share some very racy and often scantily clad shots in promotion of fashion and swimwear companies.

Iggy actually responded to the criticism, going online to tell fans that the snags in the release of her second album were not her fault.

“Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday… but I don’t get to make those choices,” Iggy wrote on Twitter. “Maybe it’s silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color palates. I’m really glad I’ve got something I can do without needing permission.”

But fans now finally have new music from Iggy Azalea — and still plenty of racy Instagram pictures to boot.