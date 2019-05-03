‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tight Leggings And Bra On Instagram

Whether she’s posing in front of the camera for her latest modeling gig or simply for a new social media snap, Jasmine Sanders knows how to bring the heat. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model got temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram upload that certainly did not disappoint her millions of followers.

The 27-year-old looked workout ready in the most recent addition to her Instagram feed, which was uploaded on Friday, May 3. Jasmine struck a pose for the camera in front of a large house in New York, giving the camera a sultry look as she flaunted her famous curves in skintight fitness apparel.

The model — known on social media by her nickname Golden Barbie — rocked a matching two-piece set from Gym Shark that did nothing but favors for her flawless figures. Jasmine’s tiny grey and blue sports bra left very little to the imagination, outlining her voluptuous chest and flashing her flat midriff and insane, sculpted abs. As for her bottom half, the bikini babe sported a pair of tight, matching leggings that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hugged every inch of her dangerous curves.

To complete her look, Jasmine added a white hoodie — which was unzipped to show off her bra and enviably flat midsection — and a pair of light grey sneakers. Her signature blonde locks were styled a sleek up do, keeping her tresses out of her face and allowing her minimal makeup look and striking features to shine.

Fans of the bikini model went absolutely wild for the newest steamy snap on her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 5,300 likes within just 30 minutes of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments from her 3.4 million followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “looking fabulous.”

“Sexy and looking good,” commented a third.

Others noted the significance of the house in the background of her sexy snap, which the stunner hinted at with the caption. The castle-like abode is located in Yonkers, New York, and is where Beyonce filmed the music video for her hit song “Irreplaceable.”

Jasmine has been serving up a slew of stunning looks on her Instagram as of late. Just last week, the model shared a couple snaps to her page from a recent campaign she did with Victoria’s Secret. Both uploads caught the stunner posing topless, expertly covering her assets with her arms and flaunting her curvy booty in skimpy orange panties that sent her fans into a frenzy.