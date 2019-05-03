‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Kills Family Dog, Lisa Vanderpump Responds On Twitter

The 'RHOBH' star responded via a couple of re-tweets.

Jenelle Evans has been under fire for the past several days after it was revealed that her husband, David Eason, had killed their Frenchie, Nugget, and now, animal rights activist Lisa Vanderpump, who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has responded to the shocking news with a series of posts on Twitter.

While Vanderpump has not sent any messages directly to the Teen Mom 2 star, she re-tweeted a couple of very telling messages from her fans and followers in which Eason was labeled a “family pet murderer” and “gross low life.”

“Look at that this awful man did! MTV made his wife famous in Teen Mom 2, now she’s married to a family pet murderer!!!!” the first message said.

“This is disgusting…. [you are] a gross a low life,” the second message read. “[There’s 100] other ways to handle something like this…. I am letting the Queen know…[Lisa Vanderpump]…. this is horrific and people like him shouldn’t be allowed to own animals…”

Evans and Eason have been married for about a year and a half and share on daughter, two-year-old Ensley, and, as fans may have heard, it was the animal’s nipping at Ensley that led to the tragic end of his life earlier this week.

While many of Evans’ fans and followers have called for her to divorce Eason and focus on the safety of herself and her family, she has not yet announced any plans to end their marriage. That said, she did share a number of articles about a potential divorce on Instagram earlier this week before later deleting them from her page.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Vanderpump is an animal lover and not only owns a number of her own pets, including swans, dogs, and mini horses, which she houses at her massive home in Los Angeles, but also has an animal rescue center in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Dogs.

Vanderpump’s Twitter reaction to the news of the death of Evans and Eason’s dog comes just days after another celebrity, Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, left a comment on a post about the dog and encouraged Evans to do what is “necessary” to ensure the safety of her family and her remaining animals.

To see more of Evans, her family, and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.