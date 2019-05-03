WWE News: Hardcore Legend Says He Would Return For A Hell In A Cell Rematch With The Undertaker

A number of other legends are coming back, it wouldn't be too bad if Mick did too.

When WWE heads back to Saudi Arabia on June 7, 2019, they will have all of their big names on the card and ready for a huge show. A few of those superstars will be The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar along with the return of Bill Goldberg. With all of these blasts from the past showing up for another run or match, a hardcore legend says he would be willing to come back for another match if the price is right.

As reported by The Inquisitr, WWE has confirmed that Goldberg is returning to WWE and he will be on the card for the Saudi Arabia show next month. It’s not exactly known what he will be doing or who he’ll be facing, but his presence has been locked in and the former world champ is coming back.

WWE has also locked in The Undertaker and Lesnar for the show along with many other current superstars. With a month to go until the show, it’s not yet known who else may be convinced to make a return or comeback and be a part of the event.

The hardcore wrestling icon known as Mick Foley appeared on The Pro Wrestling Show podcast this week and discussed the upcoming show in The Kingdom. Foley said that he’s glad he doesn’t have to make the choice of having a match in Saudi Arabia as there is a great deal of controversy, but he could be had “for a certain price.”

When discussing the idea of returning for another match, Foley actually brought up his historic Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker. That match took place at the King of the Ring in 1998 and fans will remember it as the night that Mankind (Foley) was tossed off and through the top of the cell.

That match was the epitome of damage and violence, but Foley says that if WWE was willing to pay for it, he’d even do it over again.

“If they wanted a rematch of the Cell badly enough and willing to pay for it, they’d probably get it. Working slower than I did 21 years ago, but I’d be out there.”

There is no secret in the fact that the shows in Saudi Arabia are huge paydays for WWE and all superstars who work it. There were even reports that some of the bigger names in the company ended up making over $1 million.

Mick Foley hasn’t wrestled a match in WWE since appearing as an entrant in the battle royal at the 2012 Royal Rumble. It’s highly unlikely that he will ever have another match again, but he’s certainly willing to put it all on the line for the right amount of money.