Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Moves Out To ‘Focus on Her Own Life’

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, moved out of the family home in Bel-Air, a source told PEOPLE. She allegedly left to escape the media frenzy that swarms the home since her parents’ were implicated in the college admissions scandal.

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” the source said.

“Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home,” the source explained.

The source also said that she wanted to rebuild her business, since losing deals with big names such as Estée Lauder, Lulus, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Smile Direct Club, Too Faced Cosmetics and Sephora, according to Variety.

“She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her,” the source added.

The beauty influencer seems to have a comeback in mind. Last month, WWD reported that she had resubmitted her trademark application for “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Beauty,” on April 1. The application was reportedly approved by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

The YouTuber reportedly stopped speaking to her parents after they “ruined her life” with their alleged involvement in the scandal, Fox News reported in March.

The teen was “really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed,” a source said, adding that she was doing well with her career but that “wasn’t enough.”

The source also said that Olivia Jade was so embarrassed about the ordeal that she did not want to go out.

She reportedly did not even fill out her own application to the University of Southern California, Fox News reported. Her college status is allegedly on hold while an internal investigation takes place.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering earlier this month. They are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to USC. They allegedly paid to make it look like their daughters were recruits on the school’s crew team despite never rowing in the sport. More specifically, the couple allegedly paid to have them accepted on the college’s crew team.