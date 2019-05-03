Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Are Anna Wintour’s ‘Dream’ Guests For Met Gala

The Met Gala is just days away, but Anna Wintour is already lamenting that the event is missing her dream guests: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. According to Town and Country, the Vogue editor claimed the two duchesses are her ideal pair for the annual extravaganza.

“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together. That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Anna Wintour has previously praised Meghan Markle’s style and modernity. She even admitted that she got sartorial inspiration from the American actress turned royal.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about suits recently so… thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!”

Fashion-wise, the two duchess have very different styles. Kate is known for her timeless looks, and veers towards coat-dresses, buttons, and other classic staples.

Meghan, on the other hand, takes a more modern approach. She earned headlines when she wore a tailored tuxedo to her first engagement as a royal. She has also has pushed boundaries by not wearing stockings and donning dark nail polish.

Clive Mason / Getty Images

However, the Vogue editor in chief might have more of an interest in their personal lives than their thoughts on fashion. Both women have been dealing with difficult situations.

Meghan has had to navigate a fame-hungry family and hostile media. Her half-sister, Samantha Markle, persistently calls the press to offer salacious gossip for air-time. Even Meghan’s father has fallen prey: first by staging pictures with The Daily Mail, and then continuing to give interviews with neither forewarning nor permission. In addition, the British press has been quick to point out every flaw and offer at times malicious commentary.

Meanwhile, Kate has had to ignore persistent whispers of her husband’s infidelity. Prince William has been rumored to have had an affair with her former friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Though the traditional media has said little more than vague stories about their “rural rivalry,” social media has run wild with the story. Prince William was even trending on Twitter last week due to the scandal, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worked with Vogue before, famously covering the issue marking their centennial.

The @NPGLondon has collaborated with @BritishVogue on a series of photographic portraits of The Duchess #Vogue100 pic.twitter.com/NCx9eKhyv9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 30, 2016

However, her sister-in-law may soon follow in her footsteps: The Express reports that Editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine Edward Enniful has made known his wish to feature the Duchess of Sussex on the cover as well.

Princess Diana famously posed for the magazine four times: in 1981, 1991, 1994 and 1997.