Farrah Abraham Puts On Chesty Display In Curve-Hugging Leopard Print Dress

Farrah Abraham is promoting hair extensions in the sexiest way possible.

The former Teen Mom OG star has been tied to a number of different companies, promoting their various products to her 2.2 million plus Instagram followers. Her latest partnership appears to be with Glam Seamless Hair Extensions and the reality star shared a number of photos for fans on her Instagram story earlier today.

The mother of one posted three new photos to her Instagram story and in all of them, she’s wearing the same sultry dress. The first photo in the series gives followers an up close and personal view of the 27-year-old from the naval up. In the snapshot, Abraham is rocking a curve hugging, leopard print dress that shows off her chest and plenty of cleavage. Farrah, who is donning her usual face full of makeup, looks into the camera and puts her hands in her hair while posing.

Abraham tagged the extensions company in this post and in the following post, she stands just outside of the Glam Seamless store, giving fans a full view of her outfit. The bottom of the hot little number features a slit that goes up Abraham’s leg, exposing plenty of thigh for the camera. Once again she rocks a head full of extensions and completes her look with a pair of cowboy boots.

And the last snapshot in the series of three shows Abraham posing against a white background with a neon sign. Two people stand right in front of the reality star, snapping photos of her with their cell phones while Farrah poses.

And though she’s not a member of the Teen Mom franchise any longer, that hasn’t stopped Farrah from commenting on some of the drama that is playing out between Janelle Eason and her husband David Eason. Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Farrah spoke out against David, who allegedly shot their family dog.

“Killing a dog that did not have any child bleed or die, he should be facing jail time. That is animal abuse and [David] is mentally unstable,” Abraham said. “I lost my dog last year and I can only imagine [what] the kids and Jenelle are going through. Very sad.”

Currently, many celebrities and organizations, including PETA, are also lashing out at the actions of the controversial reality star with many hoping that he will face some sort of legal repercussions. However, unless someone files charges, David will get off without any charges or jail time.