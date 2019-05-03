Charlize Theron Shuts Down Angelina Jolie Feud Rumors: ‘She’s Always So Lovely’

Hundreds of rumors come out of Hollywood every day, and while some end up being true, others are wildly inaccurate. For years now, there has been speculation of a feud between A-list actresses Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie, which has been fueled even more lately after reports that the Monster star was secretly seeing Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Recently, however, Charlize herself set the record straight about the supposed bad blood between her and Angelina. According to The Daily Mail, the actress addressed the rumors during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, hopefully shutting down the talk once and for all.

The 43-year-old appeared on the late night talk show on Thursday, May 2 with her Long Shot co-star Seth Rogen to tout their new film. During one segment of the program, the show’s host Andy Cohen presented the actress with fan’s question, who asked whether or not the supposed “beef” with Jolie was real or “a classic case of the media pitting two people against each other.”

“Yes, 100 percent,” the star quickly responded, denying the rumors right away.

“She’s always so lovely,” she added.

Charlize noted that she doesn’t actually know Angelina very well, and wouldn’t necessarily consider her a friend, but that didn’t stop her from showering the Maleficent actress with praise.

“She’s never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm,” she explained.

Seth, who stars in the Kung Fu Panda franchise with Angelina, echoed Charlize’s sentiments.

“I’ve maybe met her once in my life. She was lovely,” he said.

Rumors of a feud between the two actresses have been making the rounds for years, with one 2017 report from Radar Online noting that the bad blood was over film roles.

The gossip was given even more fuel earlier this year when reports came out that Charlize had secretly began dating Brad Pitt, whom is only recently divorced from Jolie in 2016. According to The Sun, the pair were allegedly introduced by the actress’s ex-fiance Sean Penn and began “casually seeing each other” around Christmas time, a source revealed.

Charlize, however, put the dating rumors to rest as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Golden Globe winner declared she was single during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. Just last month she reaffirmed her relationship status during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot,” she said when asked whether or not it would be difficult to court her. “Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I’m shockingly available.”