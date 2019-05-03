Elsa Hosk Shows Off Plenty Of Underboob In New Instagram Photos

Elsa Hosk just shot a new campaign for J. Brand Jeans, and she couldn’t help but share some of the resulting shots with her loyal Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a series of photos from the photo shoot, including a couple in which she is wearing nothing under a crop top sweater, showing off quite a bit of skin.

In the photos in question, the Swedish beauty is donning a steel blue crop top sweater that sits rather loosely on her frame, cutting short just below the chest, which shows off plenty of underboob, indicating that the model is not wearing a bra underneath her top. She teamed the sweater with a pair of light wash jeans that sit just above her bellybutton, helping accentuate her itty bitty waist and drawing attention to her incredibly toned abs.

In the first photo, the 30-year-old model is sitting in a high stool with one leg stretched forward touching the floor while she rests the other one closer to her in the foot rest. Hosk is leaning back in a pose that lifts her crop top slightly, showing off some skin underneath. In the second photo, Hosk is donning the same outfit as she stands in front of white backdrop while stretching her arms up over her head.

In the shots, Hosk is wearing her blonde hair in a relaxed middle part and down in loose, natural waves that cascade onto her shoulders and chest. The model appears to be wearing a little eye makeup and a neutral color on her lips as she shoots at the defiant gaze at the camera.

The post, which the model shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 120,000 likes and over 480 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her good looks and share their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“This looks soooooo good,” one user wrote.

“Omg so hot can’t wait,” another one chimed in.

In addition to the J. Brand campaign, Hosk has also recently fronted the new collection by Swedish eyewear label CHIMI, as Hypebae has pointed out.

“”It’s so exciting to be the face of CHIMI’s new campaign. I love to collect sunglasses, and since CHIMI is a Swedish brand, it felt like a natural pairing! It was incredibly fun to shoot and I’m in love with the result,” Hosk said, according to the report.