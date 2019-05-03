‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Christian LeBlanc Welcomes Back His On-Screen Brother

It’s official. Greg Rikaart is back at The Young and the Restless, and his on-screen brother Christian LeBlanc welcomed him back.

Earlier today Michael Baldwin actor Christian LeBlanc took to Instagram to share an interesting picture with his followers. The image includes LeBlanc, Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher), and Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) along with Y&R makeup artist Patti Denney. They are all pointing at Rikaart who looks like he’s getting some makeup for the show.

In his caption, LeBlanc called Rikaart the best brother ever, and it looks like soon the on-screen brothers will reunite in Genoa City. The Inquisitr reported that Rikaart will quickly resume his role as Kevin shortly after the actor ended his run as Leo on Days of Our Lives. Kevin’s return appears to coincide with news that Adam Newman was recast with actor Mark Grossman. Also, just this week The Inquisitr reported that Melissa Claire Egan will reprise her role as Chelsea Newman.

Kevin exited with his wife, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and their daughter Bella after details that Chloe kidnapped Adam and caused the cabin explosion that presumably killed Adam came to light. The family is living in Oregon, and Kevin returned to Genoa City briefly to help Victor (Eric Braeden) with one of his nefarious plans.

Fans loved seeing LeBlanc’s post, and followers immediately began leaving comments.

One wrote, “welcome back Kev. Now we need Gloria.”

Kevin and Michael’s mom Gloria (Judith Chapman) was the assistant at Jabot before Ted. Now that Ted has gone to the dark side, My Beauty, Gloria could return as Jabot’s assistant once more. Interestingly, in Gloria’s absence from Genoa City, actress Judith Chapman went to DAYS with Rikaart and portrayed Leo’s mother, Diana Cooper, on that show. They make a good mother/son duo on daytime, and viewers would love to see Chapman bring Gloria back to Genoa City.

Another fan replied, “I’m so freaking happy!!! Baldwin brothers are back together…”

Hopefully, by early summer, Kevin will be back in Genoa City regularly. Certainly, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) could use another friend in her corner especially with the scary threats she’s recently received. Plus, she needs somebody to talk her down before her obsessiveness with Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) second chance music career ends up causing significant issues for her girlfriend.

Since Y&R films about six weeks out, viewers can expect to see Kevin back in the storylines by the middle of June. It’s been about a month since new head writer Josh Griffin’s storylines started airing, and he’s making several changes and bringing back characters that fans love.