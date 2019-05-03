Sophie Turner Steps Out Wearing ‘Just Married’ Sash After Las Vegas Wedding With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is flaunting her new marriage all over Los Angeles. The 23-year-old actress stepped out in the city wearing a “just married” sash two days after her surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas with Joe Jonas. She and the former DNCE member are legally married now, but still plan to host a more serious ceremony in France over the summer with family. Either way, Turner is thrilled about her relationship status!

The Game of Thrones star celebrated her nuptials as she arrived in Los Angeles on Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight. She dressed down for the occasion in black pants, a white hoodie, and white sneakers. Around her waist sat a white sash that read “Just Married” in bold black lettering.

Turner and Jonas surprised everyone on Wednesday evening when they traveled to the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas just after the Billboard Music Awards, where Jonas had performed with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

The couple arrived at the chapel with a crowd of 40 friends, including Diplo, Dan + Shay, Khalid, and more. Turner walked down the aisle with a light-up bouquet before exchanging Ring Pops with Jonas while an Elvis Presley impersonator pronounced them man and wife.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds posed with their rings for photos on a pink Cadillac outside the venue. Jonas and Turner then headed back to their hotel, where they jumped in the hot tub still wearing their wedding attire.

According to sources close to Turner and Jonas, the fun surprise was very on-brand for the couple.

“Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was,” a source told ET.

The ceremony may have been a surprise for fans and friends, but the couple reportedly planned for it in the week beforehand. Jonas and Turner booked the Little White Wedding Chapel from 8 p.m. to midnight on May 1, Us Weekly reported. The Elvis Presley impersonator, Jesse Grice, was informed of the wedding but did not know who was getting married, so it was still a surprise to everyone else involved.

Jonas and Turner were first spotted together at a Halloween party in October 2016. Sources at the time said that they met through mutual friends. Almost exactly one year later, the couple announced their engagement. Although wedding plans seemed to come about slowly for the stars, it was confirmed in December that they would marry in France in summer 2019.