Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body In Checkered Two-Piece On Instagram

Things are really heating up over on Romee Strijd’s Instagram account. The Victoria’s Secret Angel sent temperatures soaring with a sizzling new post earlier today that drove her fans absolutely wild.

The latest upload shared to the 23-year-old’s feed on Friday, May 3 including a trio of sexy snaps capturing the stunner peering at the camera over the top of her trendy round sunglasses. Behind Romee was the breathtaking scene of the golden sun setting over the ocean, but it was the model’s incredible bikini body that took center stage in the set of photos.

The Dutch beauty left very little to the imagination in a red and white checkered two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. The swimwear was made up of a barely-there bandeau style top that that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, while its matching bottom half provided an equally-as-risque display. The Angel rocked a cheeky pair of high cut bottoms that exposed her dangerous curves and long, lean legs to the camera, while its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and sculpted abs. The model only added a set of dainty gold rings to her look, which she sported for what appeared to be a relaxing sit in a Jacuzzi. As for her signature blonde locks, Romee tied them high on her head in a top knot to keep her tresses out of her face.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell were quick to show their love for the sexy set of snaps which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 125,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds of her 5.4 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Soooo pretty,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “beautiful.”

“Gimme that body,” commented a third.

This is not the only time recently that Romee has shown off her impressive figure. Earlier this week, the beauty shared another duo of snaps that captured her donning the exact same set of swimwear. This time, however, the model offered a glimpse at the backside of her look, and it certainly did not disappoint.

Romee’s itty-bitty bikini bottoms certainly did more showing than covering up and put her curvy booty completely on display in one of the eye-popping shots that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.