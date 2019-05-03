Kate Moss’ Sister Lottie Moss Sizzles In Very Revealing Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Lottie Moss is enjoying some downtime in the Spanish party-island of Ibiza, evidence of which she is sharing with her Instagram fans. On Friday, the 21-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering photo of herself in a very revealing white bikini that puts her figure on display, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

In the snapshot in question, the young model — who is the younger half-sister of iconic supermodel Kate Moss — is standing next to a giant multicolored ice cream cone while donning a two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top with spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders while its bottom stops well above her breasts, showing off quite a bit of underboob along the way. The British beauty teamed her top with a pair of matching white bottoms that high on her frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by highlighting the contrast between her voluptuous hips and small waist, while showcasing her toned abs. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from TRIANGL.

Moss completed her sultry look by pairing her swimsuit with chunky white sneakers, which compose her white-only look. Moss is wearing her blonde hair in a side part and down while its ends are dyed a light shade of pink, adding a touch of color to her otherwise monochromatic outfit.

Moss is posing by a pool, which according to her post’s geotag is located in the Wi-Ki-Woo Hotel Ibiza, in Sant Antoni de Portmany, a hotel built in a cool art deco style reminiscent of Miami’s South Beach, as The Daily Mail has previously described while dubbing it “the world’s most Instagrammable hotel.”

The post, which Moss shared with her 264,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,000 likes and over 100 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the emerging model took to the comments section to share how they feel about the sultry shot, while praising her physique along the way.

“Your body is amazing,” one user wrote.

“Whole Lotta Lottie!!” another one chimed in, adding a few ice cream emoji with the message.

According to a separate report by The Daily Mail, Moss also offered a glimpse inside her hotel room via her Instagram Stories where she shared another photo of herself in the same bikini while standing in front of a huge bed complete with padded headboard.