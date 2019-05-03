Is Louis Farrakhan Far-Right Or Far-Left?

The longtime Nation of Islam leader's banishment from Facebook has kicked off a debate over his political orientation.

Minister Louis Farrakhan, the 85-year-old Nation of Islam leader is often part of political controversies, perhaps disproportionate to his relatively low political influence at this point in time. However, that was the case this week, when Farrakhan was among a list of individuals who were kicked off of Facebook and Instagram.

Per CNN, Farrakhan was removed from the platforms Thursday, along with the likes of Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos and Paul Joseph Watson. Facebook, which owns Instagram, told the network in a statement that it was kicking off “individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology.”

Speaking of ideology, The Washington Post sent a tweet Thursday starting that “Facebook bans far-right leaders including Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos due to being ‘dangerous.'” The newspaper, however, later deleted the tweet, “because it incorrectly included Louis Farrakhan, who has espoused anti-Semitic views, in a list of far-right leaders.”

This set off yet another war of words over how exactly to classify Farrakhan ideologically. Beacuse he has often been outspoken about his strong opposition to anti-black racism, Farrakhan is often asssociated with the political left. He also has at times been close with Democratic politicians, and in a huge controversy last year, multiple organizers of the Women’s March had frequent praise for Farrakhan and refused to denounced him.

When Farrakhan is ripped by politicians, they’re usually, but not always, Republicans. Opponents spent much of Barack Obama’s presidency attemping to tie him to Farrakhan, although the two men, despite living in the same city for years, are not known to have ever had a close relationship, and were only photographed together on one occasion, per The New Yorker.

We have deleted this tweet because it incorrectly included Louis Farrakhan, who has espoused anti-Semitic views, in a list of far-right leaders. Facebook banned extremist figures including Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos for being "dangerous" https://t.co/iCI8pzK6aR pic.twitter.com/m87t1fglrZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 2, 2019

However, Farrakhan’s views aren’t quite that simple. For one thing, the minister praised Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, in praise that was tinged with anti-Semitism. Per Politico, Farrakhan said in a March 2016 sermon that the president is “the only member who has stood in front of the Jewish community and said ‘I don’t want your money.'” Trump did not, however, formally endorse Trump.

In addition, Farrakhan has stated numerous views, in terms of the roles of women, LGBTQ people, and Jews, which are much better described as reactionary than left-wing.

Per a New York magazine analysis published Friday, “Farrakhan’s sociopolitical outlook is decidedly right wing,” Zak Cheney-Rice wrote. “To the extent that such labels apply to the collectives into which black Americans have organized themselves to fight white oppression, Farrakhan is a reactionary black nationalist who has strategized often with reactionary white supremacists who share his priorities, namely racial separatism.”