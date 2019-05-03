Donald Trump Could Win In A Landslide In 2020 Due To ‘Ferocious’ Economic Growth, Piers Morgan Predicts

Donald Trump may be facing some scary-looking polls ahead of the 2020 presidential election, but friend and fellow television personality Piers Morgan thinks none of that will matter.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Morgan cited New York Times columnist Paul Krugman who had initially called Trump’s election a “disaster for America.” Krugman and other alleged experts had predicted economic doom for the United States, Morgan noted, but now more than two years later the economy has still been humming.

As Morgan noted, the economy has been growing during Trump’s term. Through more than 20 months it has continued to expand at roughly the same clip it did in the final years of Barack Obama’s tenure in office.

“After two-and-a-half years of President Trump, the US economy is in fact powering away and smashing records as it surges,” he wrote. “Today, it was revealed that 263,000 new jobs were added in April, massively higher than what was forecast. Unemployment fell to 3.6%, the lowest number since 1969.”

“America now has record low African America, Hispanic and Asian unemployment, the lowest unemployment rate for women since 1953, and the quickest wage growth for workers in 10 years,” Morgan wrote.

With the U.S. economy doing so well, it portends well for Donald Trump’s re-election chances, Morgan wrote. He noted that past presidents have won during times of strong economic growth and lost when the economy lags, as George H.W. Bush did in 1992. Morgan believes that the still-strong economy should “put the fear of God into Democrats,” especially in the wake of the Russia report’s conclusion that there was no evidence to charge Trump with colluding with the Russian government.

Ultimately, Donald Trump could win in a landslide in 2020 if the economic growth continues, Morgan wrote.

*NEW:

Love him or hate him, nobody can now deny President @realDonaldTrump's got the US economy surging.

From jobs to GDP to stock markets – the stats don't lie.

My column: https://t.co/Bf95IqbJ8V pic.twitter.com/YzUVorTNVb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2019

Piers Morgan is not the only one predicting what may be an unlikely win for Donald Trump. Even as polls show Trump losing in head-to-head matchups with nearly every top Democratic contender, economic models that have a nearly perfect track record of predicting election winners say that he is headed for re-election. As The Inquisitr previously noted, economic models that take into account factors like GDP growth and unemployment point toward another term for Trump.

“The economy is just so d**n strong right now and by all historic precedent the incumbent should run away with it,” Donald Luskin, chief investment officer of Trend Macrolytics, told Politico.

“I just don’t see how the blue wall could resist all that,” he added.