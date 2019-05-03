Sophie Turner’s Ring Pop Wrapper From Las Vegas Wedding Listed On eBay For $10

Joe Jonas is officially off the market after his surprise marriage to Sophie Turner in a Las Vegas ceremony on Wednesday. The Jonas Brothers member put a Ring Pop on the Game of Thrones actress’ finger to seal the deal. Fans may have missed out on the hilariously wonderful occasion, but there’s still a chance to take home a little piece of the wedding. Turner’s left-behind Ring Pop wrapper is now available on eBay.

Jesse Grice, the Elvis impersonator who officiated Jonas and Turner’s wedding, revealed to TMZ on Friday that he found the wrapper in the chapel and posted it on eBay.

The listing shows a wrapper for the Ring Pop Sours red cherry ring, reportedly in “very good but slightly used condition on foil like material.”

“Joe Jonas ORIGINAL AUTHENTIC REAL WEDDING RING WRAPPER used by him in Las Vegas,” Grice’s description reads.

The bidding began at $10, but the current bid is at $42. Grice told the publication that he would accept anything he can get for the wrapper, but he does hope the bidding reaches $1,000.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot on Wednesday evening immediately following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The couple was surrounded by friends who also attended the show, including Diplo, Jonas’ brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin, Dan + Shay, Khalid, and more.

Diplo reportedly shared several updates from the ceremony on Instagram Stories, including one photo of Jonas and Turner in a crowd arriving at the chapel. The caption read, “Gonna hit this wedding real quick,” which tipped many fans off that the couple was making it official.

Loading...

Dan + Shay reportedly performed an acoustic rendition of their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle. Some highlights from the quick and fun wedding include the exchange of Ring Pops, a light-up bouquet, the Elvis impersonator, and photos on a classic pink Cadillac.

Photos of their marriage certificate obtained by Entertainment Tonight proves that Turner will be taking Jonas’ last name. Her full name is listed on the document as Sophie Belinda Jonas.

Jonas and Turner have had their fun surprise, but they reportedly still plan to move forward with their ceremony in France over the summer.

“Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was,” a source told ET. “The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun.”