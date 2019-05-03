Michael Cohen To Report To Federal Prison, Where He’ll Be Joined By Other ‘Celebrity’ Criminals

Cohen will do his time at New York's Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville.

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen will report to a federal minimum-security prison in Upstate New York on Monday, joining a couple of other criminals whose crimes made them “D-list” celebrities, Yahoo News reports.

As prisons go, Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville is comparatively luxe. Tucked in the Castkills mountains, the prison houses two facilities: a medium-security prison that holds violent offenders, including former NFL star Darren Sharper, who is serving a 20-year sentence for rape; and a satellite minimum-security facility, where Cohen will be housed.

The minimum-security facility where Cohen will serve his three-year sentence for tax evasion is home to a couple of other celebrity crooks, whose names you might recognize. One is Billy McFarland, the businessman whose ill-fated Frye Festival defrauded investors and attendees out of an estimated $27.4 million. Another is former Jersey Shore star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, who’s doing time for tax evasion.

In addition to the “celebrity” company he’ll keep, Cohen will enjoy amenities that may seem mundane to you or me, but are the envy of other federal prisoners. There are microwaves, ice machines, semi-private laundry facilities.

The prison is also the top choice of white-collar criminals who, like Cohen, are Jewish. Because so many of its inmates are Jews, the prison offers Kosher meals as well as Friday-night Shabbat services.

We are here at Otisville Federal Prison. Convicted of FEDERAL Corruption Charges, DEAN SKELOS AND HIS SON ADAM start serving time today. Adam at different facility. #FiOS1News #deanskelos #Nassaucounty pic.twitter.com/ABstsIdbqK — Dominic Carter (@DominicTV) January 8, 2019

In fact, the prison is widely considered one of the country’s “10 Cushiest Prisons,” even earning the nickname “Club Fed.”

However, people who have worked there or done time there say that’s hardly the case. Prison is prison, after all, and even minimum-security inmates are separated from their friends and families, have every minute of every day dictated to them, and are essentially treated like numbers, says former Otisville case manager Jack Donson.

“Prison is disrespectful. It’s impersonal… You shower out in the open. It’s very demeaning.”

What’s more, says Donson, Cohen will have a hard time getting sleep because the lights are always on, and guards are always walking by jiggling keys.

Another problem for Cohen is that he testified against Donald Trump. That could make him a target of bullying and even violence from other prisoners who may be Trump supporters, or who may take exception to him for having “snitched.”

If that’s not bad enough, there’s also the fact that the prison is comparatively easily accessible to the general public. He may be hounded by paparazzi and possibly even at risk of attack by someone who’s not an inmate, if they feel like exacting retribution on him for turning on Trump.