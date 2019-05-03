‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says Her Marriage Is ‘Up In The Air’

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Jenelle Evans and her marriage at the moment after her husband reportedly killed her French bulldog. According to US Weekly, the Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out via social media and admitting that her marriage is “up in the air.”

The site posted a screen shot of the reality show stars Instagram story post which read, “I AM NOT AFRAID TO DEATH OF ANYONE OR ANYTHING RIGHT NOW… IM HEARTBROKEN.STOP WRITING LIES ABOUT ME. YES MARRIAGE IS UP IN THE AIR AT THIS POINT.”

In the days following the incident with Jenelle’s husband and her dog, rumors have been swirling about whether or not she will divorce her husband. As previously reported by Inquisitr, a source spoke to Radar Online and suggested that the mom of three was considering divorcing her husband while another source claimed that Jenelle wasn’t going to divorce David.

On Wednesday, Jenelle posted a photo of herself with her French bulldog Nugget to Instagram. In the photo, she expressed she was “speechless” over the fact that her dog is “gone forever and never coming back.”

Jenelle’s husband, David, reportedly killed the French bulldog after it nipped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

Jenelle has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. While the reality show star is used to sharing her life on television for the world to see, her segments on Season 9 have been noticeably shorter than in the past. In fact, there has even been an episode that the mom-of-three didn’t appear at all. While Jenelle can film for the show, production will not film her at her house. That is because her husband can not be around when his wife is filming. As a result, obtaining footage of Jenelle for the show has been difficult this season.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the Teen Mom 2 cast has been filming for Season 9B of the show. However, Jenelle has not yet started filming and reportedly it is unclear when she will begin filming.

Jenelle Evans has been sharing her story since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship with her son’s father did not work out and Jenelle’s mother eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s son. She still has custody of him. Jenelle has since gone on two have two more children, a son with ex Nathan Griffith and a daughter with her husband David.

MTV is airing new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights.