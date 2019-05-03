Christie Brinkley Shows Off Bikini Body In Throwback Instagram Photo

One week ahead of the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated SwimsuitIssue, Christie Brinkley is reminiscing on her Instagram page about her own time with the coveted swimsuit magazine. On Thursday, the iconic Sports Illustrated model — who made history when she was featured in three consecutive covers starting in 1979 — took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in Kenya.

In the photo in question, the now 65-year-old stunner is rocking a deep orange-brown two-piece bikini consisting of bandeau top featuring two white seashells in the middle, which gives the piece a mermaid quality while accentuating Brinkley’s busty figure. She teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits high on her frame, helping increase the contrast between her wide hips and itty bitty waist.

The model, who was around 35 at the time, is standing on a beach with her arms behind her head while she lifts one leg up in front of her body, in a gentle twist that showcases her incredibly toned abs and the natural curves of her body. In addition, Brinkley is holding a towel by her head as she flashes a big, bright smile at the camera. Brinkley is wearing her blonde hair down as it flows around with the wind.

The post, which Brinkley shared with her 481,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 230 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the iconic swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her timeless beauty, and to offer how important her legacy is to the modeling world.

“I had this exact pic on a vision board in early 90s to get me to want to power through #legs day haha! You are still as fit and beautiful. Hard earned as we can’t delegate or outsource exercise,” one user wrote.

“*puts down biscuit and tells myself I will never eat again,” another one added.

As she explained in the caption, this photo was shot in Lamu, just off the coast of Kenya. This isn’t the first time she shares a throwback from this shoot, as People previously noted. In February 2017, Brinkley took to her Instagram once again to share a photo of herself posing topless as her daughter Alexa, a toddler at the time, hugs her leg. That happened because the girl’s father, the legendary musician Billy Joel, unexpectedly crashed Brinkley’s photo shoot in 1989, according to People.