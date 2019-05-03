Crisis Managers Say Lori Loughlin Approached Them

Of the parents accused of engaging in bribery in order to get their children into college many, facing seemingly insurmountable evidence, have agreed to plead guilty. These include several prominent business executives, as well as Felicity Huffman, one of the famous actresses accused in the case.

But the other actresss who made headlines in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin, has not pled guilty, is fighting the charges, and is now looking for outside help.

According to CNN, Loughlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are looking to hire a crisis manager in order to restore their reputations. The actress, known for her roles as Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House as well as various Hallmark Channel movies, has approached at least two specialists, the specialists told CNN.

“I truly believe she thinks she’s going to not serve jail time and return to work,” one of the specialists told the network, implying that Loughlin has that wrong. Another specialist told CNN that their advice to Loughlin and her husband was to focus more on their legal case than on their public reputations.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 as part of the scheme to get their two daughters, one of whom is the social media influencer known as Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California.

Although none of the crisis management specialists interviewed by CNN, a spokesperson for Loughlin told CNN that “people out there throwing their names at the media that are trying to get attention,” while denying that any crisis PR team would be brought in.

While several of the parents in the college admissions case have pled guilty, none have been sentenced yet, so it’s unclear how much jail time they will be facing.

William Rick Singer, the accused ringleader of the scheme, agreed to cooperate with authorities, which included recording conversations with various parents who had paid him to get their children into various top universities. Schemes included paying off standardized testing proctors, as well as involving athletic coaches, several of whom were themselves indicted.

A total of 50 people have been charged in connection with the overall scandal, including 33 parents although reports this week, per The New York Times, indicated that a new wave of more parents are about to be implicated in the case.

The 54-year-old Loughlin was dropped from both the Hallmark Channel and the producers of Full House she was named in the college admissions scandal.