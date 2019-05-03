‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Gina Tognoni Says Goodbye After Five Years

The Young and the Restless star, Gina Tognoni, is in her final week of filming for the show. After five years, the actress must say goodbye to her co-stars and the character of Phyllis Summers.

In an Instagram post, Tognoni explained that her heart is full after a fantastic night of celebration with her Y&R family. She shared multiple pictures of herself with co-stars like Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Peter Bergman (Jack), Tracey Bregman (Lauren), Sharon Case (Sharon), Sasha Calle (Lola), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Bryton James (Devon), Jason Thompson (Billy), and Daniel Goddard (Cane). Plus, Tognoni promised she has even more amazing photos of her special evening coming soon.

For the evening, the actress wore a gorgeous body-hugging blue rib knit faux turtle neck sleeveless dress with lace-up detailing on the bodice. In the photos, everybody was all smiles as they celebrated Tognoni’s run as Phyllis. The Inquisitr reported that the actress is wrapping up her final week of filming this week, and previous Phyllis actress Michelle Stafford will resume the role sometime this summer.

Tognoni’s co-stars chimed in with beautiful words of support.

James wrote, “Couldn’t love you more!”

Goddard also replied, “You are so very loved!”

Meanwhile, Case left a row of kiss heart emojis.

Fans also replied with positive words for Tognoni as this portion of her career wraps.

One replied, “Gina, thank you for five wonderful years. You are a true artist and a class act. Your fans can’t wait to see what your next act will be! God bless”

Victor actor Eric Braeden also posted some great images from the farewell party on his Twitter account.

In a picture with Thomas Scott and Bergman, Braeden also exclaimed how pleasant it is to gather with his co-stars outside of work, and he lamented that they don’t get to do it often enough.

How nice to meet away from work… all too rarely!! pic.twitter.com/1OYNsCQdZ3 — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) May 3, 2019

Then he even took a moment to parent his on-screen son Joshua Morrow (Nick).

I told him he couldn’t have a drink!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aVwtfMoYUq — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) May 3, 2019

The news that Tognoni’s contract on Y&R wasn’t renewed shocked fans because many had come to love her portrayal of Phyllis. Stafford wraps up her work on General Hospital as Nina Reeves this month and will begin filming for the CBS Daytime drama after that.

Currently, on the show, Phyllis is without a home or a job in Genoa City, but she talked Billy into giving her money to start a new accessories business. One thing people know about the redhead is that she always lands on her feet.