‘RHOC’ Season 14 News: Cast Enjoys ‘Crazy’ Night Out While In Miami With Rumored Newbie Braunwyn Wondham-Burke

Was Braunwyn Windham-Burke spotted with her rumored new co-stars.

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson recently flew to Miami, Florida for a “crazy, fun” girls trip with rumored newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

According to a report from Page Six on May 1, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, who is currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of the show, travels to the east coast for a quick vacation to celebrate the recent divorce of Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson’s recent engagement.

While the outlet confirmed Windham-Burke was also in Miami, it is not yet known how much she filmed with the other women. As fans of the series may have noticed, Windham-Burke, who was first spotted with the ladies of the show in February of this year, has been in a lot of the same places at the same times as her rumored co-stars but has yet to be confirmed as a full or part-time cast member.

During one particular outing in Miami earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Orange County ladies arrived to a nightclub around midnight and remained at the venue until 4 in the morning. According to the report, the women were having a lot of fun with one another and there were “no fights or drama.”

“Shannon, Tamra and Kelly were spotted dancing on stage and at their VIP table drinking vodka and champagne all night long,” the insider added.

During her trip to Florida with the women, Windham-Burke didn’t share any photos with her co-stars but she did post a photo of herself and her husband and in the caption of her photo, she spoke about her “crazy friends.”

In February, Radar Online shared a report regarding Windham-Burke’s addition to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast and said that while it was “too soon” to tell how she would fit in, she seemed to be adapting to the group fairly quickly.

“It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn, but that isn’t a bad thing,” the source noted.

Also in the report, it was noted that while there were swirling rumors suggesting Windham-Burke was brought to the cast to replace Gunvalson, who was allegedly demoted, that was not at all the case.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air on Bravo TV sometime this summer but a premiere date has not yet been set.