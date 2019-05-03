Chris Brown Comments On Rihanna’s Sexy Lingerie Instagram Post: ‘Keep Rising Queen’

Chris Brown is seemingly still a huge fan of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Rihanna posted a photo of herself wearing a white lingerie set from her Savage X Fenty line. The post received more than 4 million likes since she published it on Wednesday, May 1 to her 70.2 million followers. The Fenty Beauty CEO also received a plethora of comments from social media users who adored the star’s look. According to HotNewHipHop, Brown decided to slide into the “Work” songstress’ post and applauded her ability to grow multiple brands by using her likeness as a promotional tool.

“BOUGHT [SIC] TO BREAK DA INTERNET,” wrote the “Wobble Up” singer. “KEEP RISING QUEEN. ”

Brown also reminded Rihanna that her fans are waiting for her to rejoin the music industry.

“MUSIC SOON PLEASE,” Brown added in his comments.

Rihanna has yet to respond to Brown’s statements, but many of her followers weren’t pleased with his decision to leave a comment under his estranged ex’s post. The “Loyal” singer received more than 300 comments for the post, many of which were for the singer to “stay away from her.” Brown also shared similar sentiments under another one of Rihanna’s photos. Brown left a flushed face emoji under one of the beauty mogul’s photos promoting her brand.

Rihanna and Brown dated back in 2007 and parted ways after he was arrested for physically assaulting her in 2009. The “Run It” singer described the incident in graphic detail during his 2017 documentary Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life. Brown then went on to say that the incident will “haunt him forever” and that he was “in shock” at the harm he caused his then-girlfriend.

The 2009 incident and eventual arrest was brought up again recently by Indie group Chvrches. According to iHeartRadio, the Scottish trio didn’t approve of their collaborative partner DJ Marshmello’s latest work with Brown and Tyga, due to their abusive pasts. The trio was reportedly slammed by both Brown and Tyga, as well as their fans. The trio’s member Lauren Mayberry stated on Twitter that she feels unsafe after receiving multiple threats by Brown and Tyga’s fans.

“I am not staying in my own home when we finish tour because the threats we have received have reached such a scale,” Mayberry tweeted earlier this week. “We have to have the police at our shows now. If that’s what I deserve for saying mainstream music should be more morally conscious, then so be it.”

The trio has also reportedly amped up their security since receiving the threats.