Kim Kardashian Flaunts Plenty Of Sideboob In Hot, Curve-Hugging Dress For Paris Hilton’s New Music Video

Another day, another smoking hot look for Kim Kardashian.

The mogul is incredibly busy with a number of projects including building a makeup and fragrance empire, starring in a reality show, juggling three children with a fourth on the way, and now starring in her pal’s music video. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on set of Paris Hilton’s new music video.

As many fans know, Kim actually used to work as an assistant for Hilton before gaining fame of her own on her hit E! show. And even though Paris isn’t her boss anymore, the two still remain good friends and help each other out when needed. A few new photos were snapped yesterday on set of Hilton’s video in West Hollywood, California and both ladies looked absolutely stunning.

Kardashian sported a curve-hugging, silver shimmery dress that almost mimicked an apron on top. The 38-year-old left little to the imagination in the sexy look with her chest nearly spilling out of the dress as well as ample amounts of sideboob visible. The reality star goes bra-free and also shows off plenty of leg with the hot little ensemble hitting just above her knee.

Paris Hilton's new video is a major nostalgia hit as Kim Kardashian wears her famous 21st dress https://t.co/vJecY2w1QX — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) May 3, 2019

In true Kardashian fashion, Kim rocked a pair of high heels and wore her long, dark locks slicked back and slightly curled. Of course, she also donned a face full of makeup complete with highlighter, smokey eyes, and gloss. And Hilton also stunned on the set of her video, rocking a similar dress to Kardashian.

For her look, Hilton wears a shimmery silver dress that only drapes across one of her breasts while the other is covered with a black leather bra. The hotel heiress shows plenty of skin including her toned tummy and ample amounts of leg. Hilton wears her long blonde locks down and curled at the bottom and finishes the look with a pair of black heels.

Loading...

Paris shared a short little video of herself and Kardashian on her Instagram account yesterday, teasing fans that they are working on a secret project in the short clip. The post has earned the blonde haired beauty a lot of attention with over 1 million views and 2,200 comments. While many fans asked for more details about the project, countless others gushed over how beautiful the two ladies look.

“Too Hot to handle!!”

“Gorgeous Paris!! You and Kim look amazing,” another follower commented with a series of emojis.

Fans will just have to wait and see what the two beauties have up their sleeve.