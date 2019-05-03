Clermont Twins Go Topless In ‘Savages’ Instagram Snap

The latest Instagram update from Clermont twins, Shannon and Shannade isn’t for the faint-hearted.

On May 2, the Bad Girls Club stars and models took to the platform for a decidedly raunchy snap. W Magazine‘s “Kanye-approved Instagram stars” are fully topless, full-frontal, and they aren’t holding back on the sex appeal. Wearing nothing but lavender-colored briefs with chain strings, the twins don’t appear to be channeling much modesty. That said, the bare minimum is covered by hair and careful hand-placing. A “TWIN SAVAGES” caption gives a nod to the picture’s provocative edge, however the “savage” word is further clarified – Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty clothing collaboration is being given a shout-out.

Two updates of a similar nature were made. The first showed these 24-year-old identical twins almost full-length. Standing side-by-side, their body language came mirrored from hand positioning and coordinated legs. With their hands covering their chests, the twinning vibe continued from the first into the second post.

W Magazine‘s feature asked the twins if they could recall their first Instagram update. The response proved somewhat unexpected. For a set of actresses and models whose ultra-skimpy and adult-centric updates mostly see them in cleavage-flaunting snaps, their reply came with a touch of innocence.

“Our first Instagram post was probably our dogs, to be honest. We have two Yorkies and we bring them literally everywhere with us.”

More recently, Shannade has made headlines for her one-year prison sentence. As Oxygen reports, Shannade was convicted of “stealing the identity” of a male who died following a 2017 “prostitution” date with her.

A quick look at these Instagram sensations suggests popularity regardless of their legal troubles. Together, Shannon and Shannade have 1.3 million followers. Their feed showcases high-end Versace clothing, thong-flaunting bikinis, and the waist-length, neon hair seen on the likes of Nicki Minaj. Likely capitalizing on the popularity of all things twin, these sisters also make an effort to always appear together. Their eye-popping outfits mostly come in matching formats, be they low-cut evening dresses or halterneck swimsuits.

As actresses, the Clermont Twins burst onto the Hollywood scene for their Season 14 appearance on reality show, Bad Girls Club. As models, they featured in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign. When it comes to social media, their joint account has a healthy backing from the celebrity world. @clermonttwins is followed by Queen rapper, Nicki Minaj and high-profile model and former stripper, Blac Chyna. Likewise keeping tabs on these twins are Bella Thorne, Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham, and YouTuber, Tana Mongeau.