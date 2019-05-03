Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Legs In Red Leather Jacket

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her sexy legs in her latest social media snapshots.

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post two photos of herself looking sassy in an oversize, red leather jacket.

In the photos, Kourtney is seen standing in a parking lot next to a gray building. A “No Parking” sign is seen in the background. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears a skimpy outfit, completely with a very short pair of bottoms that are hidden underneath the length of the coat.

Kourtney has her body turned away from the camera as she shows off her tanned and lean legs. Kardashian turns her head to look back at the camera and gives a sultry stare into the lens.

The reality star’s red leather jacket boasts a bedazzled heart on the back, and she completes her outfit with a pair of strappy, black heels.

Kourtney’s long, dark hair is parted to the side, and styled in loose, straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulder. Her hair also hangs in her face a bit in the first photo.

The mother of three dons a full face of makeup in the photos, which includes a darkened eyebrow, dramatic lashes, pink blush, and a bronzed glow on her face.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently admitted that she believed that she and her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, were soulmates.

Her comments came after she and Disick had a reading with a healer during a vacation to Bali, who told the couple that they were soulmates.

Kourtney says that no matter whether she and Scott are together or not, she does believe that they may be soulmates in some sense of the word.

“Scott and I, we’re going to be in each others’ lives forever. Like, we are soulmates in a sense. No matter what. Whether we’re ever together again or not,” Kourtney stated.

Disick also agreed with the reading, revealing that it doesn’t matter what happens between he and Kardashian, as long as they are both happy, and their children are healthy and happy.

“I mean, we have three children, we love each other and we’re family. And I’m happy with that,” said Disick, who is currently dating model Sofia Richie.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.