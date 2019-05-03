WWE Rumors: Reason Behind WWE Bringing Back Goldberg And Fear Of All Elite Wrestling

Goldberg's sudden return to WWE isn't without its reasons.

WWE recently announced they will be returning to Saudi Arabia in June for their next big event in The Kingdom, and they’re bringing the big names. The company has revealed that The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Brock Lesnar, and others will be there, but one name was really shocking. With the return of Bill Goldberg to WWE after more than two years, many have wondered what brings his comeback about, but the promotion has its reasons.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Goldberg has been revealed as one of those appearing at the yet-to-be-named Saudi Arabia event in June. It is not known if he’s going to just make an appearance or be involved in a match, but it’s certainly brought about a lot of attention and buzz over the last 24 hours.

No matter what he ends up doing at the event, Goldberg coming back out of nowhere had to be done for a reason and it appears as if there is one. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling News Source, Goldberg is returning to WWE to keep him away from All Elite Wrestling.

When All Elite Wrestling was officially announced back in January, The Inquisitr reported rumors of Goldberg possibly signing with the new promotion. As of this time, there have been no confirmed discussions between the two sides, but WWE is making sure that doesn’t happen.

WWE

WWE reportedly felt as if Goldberg is that one big old-school star who could bring back some lost wrestling fans to watch again. If he were to sign with AEW, that attention would be on their promotion and could easily bring about a war that WWE wasn’t truly expecting.

Longtime wrestling fans will remember the “Monday Night Wars” where WCW signed supposedly washed-up stars such as Rowdy Roddy Piper, Macho Man Randy Savage, Brutus Beefcake, and Hulk Hogan. Their careers were rejuvenated upon joining WCW and it brought about even bigger competition to WWF/WWE.

Wrestling Observer states that there were some within WWE who feared Goldberg would end up signing with AEW in the long run. Once those fears started to become elevated, the only logical step as for WWE to make Goldberg an offer he couldn’t refuse even though it’s not known what that is.

Some current WWE superstars think they know what that is, though.

No matter what he’s getting paid or who he may have in a match, Bill Goldberg is returning to WWE. It’s not yet known for how long or how many appearances, but he will be at the Saudi Arabia event on June 7, 2019. All Elite Wrestling may be an upstart promotion, but if the rumors are true, there are some genuine concerns from others around the professional wrestling world.