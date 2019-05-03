Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Married Life Is Reportedly ‘Amazing’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth haven’t even been married six months, but that pair are said to be happier than ever.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are doing wonderful in their new life as husband and wife. The couple, who wed back in December at their Tennessee home, are said to be thriving now that they’re married.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told the magazine of the couple’s relationship since walking down the aisle.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the source added.

Meanwhile, despite rumors that Cyrus may be pregnant with Hemsworth child, a source previously told the magazine that children are not in the cards for the couple, at least not yet.

“Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier,” a source stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Liam Hemsworth recently opened up about his future with Miley Cyrus, revealing that he wants to have a lot of kids with his wife, “one day.”

The Aussie actor says that there is no way they could have a baby in their house at the moment, as they own way too many dogs. However, when they don’t have as many dogs and they’re completely ready, he claims he wants to have 10 or 20 little ones running around.

Loading...

Hemsworth also talked about his wedding to Cyrus, which he said wasn’t planned very far in advance. In fact, he says that the couple losing their Malibu home to the devastating wildfires last year ultimately led to the their decision to push their wedding from the back burner.

Liam says that the experience and heartbreak of losing their home bonded he and Miley together like “glue,” and that they decided to make something positive happen out of the tragedy.

The actor says that he had always planned to marry Miley, but that the emotions they were left with following the loss of their Malibu mansion helped to speed up the process a bit.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth by following them on Instagram.