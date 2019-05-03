‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Laughs Off Rumors That She And Leah Messer Are Dating: ‘Plot Twist’

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are vacationing together in Costa Rica. While the two close friends appear to be having a great time, some photos that the pair have posted have people questioning if the two are more than friends. According to an article from Life & Style, some of the photos of Kailyn and Leah together in Costa Rica are “flirty” and some fans are wondering what is going on between the two.

Perhaps the one photo that has gained the most chatter among Teen Mom 2 fans is one posted to Instagram that shows Leah kissing Kailyn on the cheek. The two girls are in bikinis enjoying the hot springs. Both women appear to be smiling and having a great time.

After the photo was posted, though, a fan tweeted to Kailyn saying she “wondered how long” until an article would come out saying the two moms were dating. Kailyn replied to the tweet with two emojis that are laughing so hard they are crying along with the words, “Plot twist.” It appears that the mom-of-three is laughing off the ridiculous rumors as she knows she is simply having a good time in Costa Rica with her friend.

This is not the first time that the two have vacationed together. Last year, Kailyn and Leah spent some time in Hawaii together. The vacation was filmed and later shown on an episode of Teen Mom 2. It is unclear if MTV was filming the girls for their Costa Rica getaway, though.

Leah and Kailyn aren’t the only girls on vacation, though. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Catelynn Lowell revealed that she and her Teen Mom OG cast mates are on a girls getaway. She didn’t reveal where the girls were going, but she tagged the entire cast in her post including Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd. Of course, Bristol Palin’s name was absent from the tag as she revealed she would not be returning for another season of the show. Bristol posted to social media back in April that after appearing on the show for one season, she wasn’t coming back for another season.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes from Season 9. Fans can tune in on Monday nights to catch up with Leah Messer and her three daughters as well as Kailyn Lowry and her three sons. The Teen Mom 2 reunion special recently filmed in New York and will be airing at a later date.