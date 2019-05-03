Barbara Palvin Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Victoria’s Secret’s Incredible Bra

Victoria’s Secret’s newest bombshell, Barbara Palvin, has stepped in to perform her first one of her first duties as an official Angel. Palvin jetted off to Los Angeles with fellow model, and pal, Rocky Barnes, to celebrate the launch of Victoria’s Secret’s latest line of bras, “The Incredible.” The model flaunted her insane physique in a stunning ensemble, and even let her undergarments peek through for some of the snaps.

For the event, Palvin wore a soft-pink minidress that showed off some serious skin. Featuring a dramatic, plunging neckline, Palvin’s ample cleavage was on full display and her buxom chest was amplified in the sultry attire. Her off-white bra peeked through the top of the garb, leaving little to the imagination of her fans as to what was underneath her clothes. She let her long, lean legs have some time in the spotlight as well, and emphasized her toned, bottom-half by rocking a pair of soft-cream high heels.

Palvin wore her chestnut-colored locks in a bouncy bob that sat neatly just above her shoulders. She flashed a mega-watt smile to the camera, and showed off her stunning makeup choices. Palvin chose to contour — a favorite makeup trick amongst models such as herself — using heavy sweeps of bronzer to bring out her flawless features. She used thick flicks of mascara, and a baby-pink shadow that made her eyes pop, and added some rosy-colored gloss to make her plump pout stand out.

Palvin is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous body on social media, but she’s admitted that she sometimes has some insecurities about her body just like everyone else.

Courtesy Photo / Victoria's Secret

“There’s not a woman that couldn’t point [to] something [about] their body and think, ‘Well, I’m a little more insecure about this.’ So I have that about myself, too. I’m not gonna say what it is, because then [people online] can make fun of me. Because then they’re like, ‘Oh, she’s right,'” Palvin told Bustle.

The model also opened up in her sit-down with the magazine about how she faces some serious backlash from trolls on the internet, especially when she landed her most recent gig with Victoria’s Secret. She said that she tries to ignore the negativity that can come with posting photos of herself online, and shared that while it sounds cliche, she’d love to see more positive reinforcement spread through social media.

Courtesy Photo / Victoria's Secret

“I’m not putting this picture up so you can judge me… I’m sharing my experiences with the people that are interested. And the people that hate me, I don’t see them,” she added.

Fans of Palvin’s will be sure to keep an eye out for the latest update from the model, and, of course, will be watching out for more exciting news from her adventures as an Angel.