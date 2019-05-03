‘SI Swimsuit’ Model Raine Michaels Gives Instagram Followers A Close-Up Of Her Busty Assets In Latest Snap

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Raine Michaels, daughter of former Poison lead singer Bret Michaels, is one of 2019’s SI Swimsuit finalists. Fans of the magazine and model can definitely understand why she was chosen after perusing her Instagram page complete with hundreds of snaps showing off her killer figure in various different swimsuits.

As the release of the 2019 issue of the magazine counts down one week, Michaels took to Instagram on Thursday to post a throwback photo from one of the shoots, which took place in The Bahamas. The photo captures the mode’s upper torso and sun-kissed face, as she poses in a barely-there, light-blue bikini, which leaves much of her busty chest exposed.

The model’s over 80,000 followers get the perfect shot of her stunning green eyes and black lashes in the snap as she gazes with her pink lips slightly parted towards the camera and her blonde, salt-drenched, adorably messy hair blowing in the wind.

Her followers loved the photo, commenting on how beautiful she looked and how excited they were for the upcoming release of the 2019 issue. One follower referred to her as an “angelic goddess” while another wrote that her eyes were “captivating” and that she was beautiful both inside and out.

Last summer, Michaels spoke with Fox News about her experience as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and what inspired her to pursue a career with the magazine.

“Sports Illustrated has been one of my goals since I was probably 13 years old. I’ve always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated. I loved the magazine. Kate Upton is one of my biggest role models in life. I’ve always loved that they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines.”

The model continued to explain that one of her motivations was showing the world that models come in all shapes and sizes.

“Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. There’s no one shape or size that’s perfect. And they show that all sizes, all shapes matter, all ethnicities are beautiful. That’s something I really wanted to be a part of because that’s what we need in the world today.”

Michaels also commented on her father’s reaction to her wanting to become a model, telling the news outlet that he was incredibly supportive of her decision and was very happy for her when she became an SI Swimsuit model.

The 2019 launch of the magazine will take place in Miami, Florida from May 10-11.