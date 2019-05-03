Keyshia Cole Announces That She Is Pregnant With Her Second Child, Shares Baby Bump On Instagram

Singer Keyshia Cole, 37 is expecting her second child with boyfriend Niko Hale, 23.

The “Let it Go” singer shared on her Instagram page that she was having another baby. In the photo slideshow, Cole is rocking a blue, curly haircut and all black attire. She is joined by Hale as she reminisces about a trip to Catalina Island this weekend. In the first photo, Cole is holding her growing belly as she stands on the top of a hill. The photo was shared with Cole’s 5.6 million followers and received 490,000 likes. The photo also received more than 18,000 comments from Cole’s fans and loved ones.

“Excited to take on this journey with you baby… What a blessing. I love you,” Hale commented under her photo.

“I’m SOOOOO EXCITED HAVE had my baby brother on the way, mommy!!! Yaaaaay!!!!!!” her son, Daniel Gibson, Jr. exclaimed.

HotNewHipHop reports that the “Love” songstress and Hale have been dating since 2018. This will be Cole’s first child with the independent rapper and songwriter. Rumors began to circulate back in summer 2018 that the couple was expecting, but Cole denied the claims soon after the rumors surfaced. Cole’s son Daniel is the singer’s first child, who she had during her marriage to NBA star Daniel Gibson, Sr. The former couple were married in 2011 and HelloBeautiful previously shared that while the couple separated back in 2014 citing “irreconcilable differences,” they were still living together. Viewers watched the drama unfold when both exes appeared on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood in 2017. Cole said during that time that she didn’t change the former couple’s living arrangement because she wanted her son to have the stability of both of his parents in the same household.

“I didn’t know my biological father growing up. So — it’s kind of a strong, emotional situation for me… because I want DJ to have everything that I didn’t,” she explained to E! News. “It’s not about me and him at this point. My son is 7. He needs his father.”

However, viewers watched as Gibson moved out of Cole’s home while they were taping the show. They have since been estranged, though they have yet to finalize their divorce. HotNewHipHop shared that legal documents pertaining to their divorce haven’t been tended to since 2017. The publication also claims that Cole has been warned by a judge to finalize their divorce.

Hale also took to his Instagram page to share his excitement for his future bundle of joy. Hale praised his girlfriend, stating that, “Every day you inspire me.”