Body-Positive Model Hunter McGrady Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Swimsuit On Instagram

Hunter McGrady is counting the days via her Instagram page until the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is released in just a few days. Earlier this week, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in skimpy swimwear that puts her curvaceous figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is rocking a plunging one-piece swimsuit featuring a colorful pattern in pink, blue, yellow, red and orange. Its deep neckline plunges to her stomach, though it boasts a connecting details right below the chest area, creating the illusion of two cutouts that put the model’s bosom on full display. In addition, the piece’s high-cut legs come up above her hips, helping accentuate her full thighs and overall curves.

The 25-year-old model is lying on the sand of a beach in Costa Rica, where McGrady jetted off to shoot her upcoming spread, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit noted. The model is on her side, holding her upper body on her elbow while she rests the other hand in front of her, in a pose that further highlights the natural curves of her body.

McGrady is wearing her blonde, wet hair swept to the side and down as it cascades next to her, following the tilted in her head. She is wearing a little black eyeliner, which makes the blue of her eyes pop, and light pink lipstick as she looks at the camera with her lips slightly puckered and parted, in a playful and seductive manner.

The post, which McGrady shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers, garnered more than 14,300 likes and over 140 comments within a couple of days of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the body-positive model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their enthusiasm of the upcoming swimsuit edition.

“CANNOT WAIT TO SEE YOUR PICS!!!!!” one user wrote.

“Looks so real wow,” another user chimed in.

According to a separate Sports Illustrated report, McGrady will soon tie the knot with her fiancé, Brian Keys. But she won’t be going on a diet before she puts on her wedding dress, she said.

“I always say, your fiance asked you to marry them as you are!” McGrady said. “I see so many women get so stressed about being a certain size that they forget what it’s all about. At the end of the day, it’s about you making this wonderful commitment with your partner.”