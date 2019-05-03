Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lean Legs In Sexy Blue One-Piece Swimsuit

Kim Kardashian can look glamorous and focus on her studies at the same time. The reality star shared a photo to Instagram on Friday afternoon of herself relaxing in the sun in a sexy one-piece while also reading from a notebook. As fans know, Kim has been working hard to pursue a law degree on top of her already busy work schedule filled with travel and photo shoots.

The photo on Kim’s Instagram feed shows the KKW Beauty founder lounging in a deck chair with one foot resting on a table in front of her. She chose to soak up the weekend sun in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a large cut-out n the center, which showed off her toned tummy. Her long, tan, lean legs peeked out of a sheer blue wrapped cover-up as she peered over dark sunglasses at a matching blue notebook in front of her. Kim thoughtfully held up a pen to her face as she read.

In the caption, she told fans to “take notes.”

The post has over 597,000 likes and growing. In the comments, fans remarked that Kim is “killing it” and “perfect in every way.”

Others wondered if the reality star was taking a look at some of her law notes.

Kim announced in April that she had started working with a team of mentors to study for the bar exam and ultimately become a lawyer. Critics immediately judged her for her lack of undergraduate degree and questioned her true intentions, but she quickly shut them down in another Instagram post.

“For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly,” the soon-to-be mother of four captioned a photo of herself and her two law mentors.

She also revealed that she had been studying for the past year and was already set to take a miniature version of the bar exam, which she reportedly did complete in late April.

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals,” Kim added.

Of course, the balance between work, family, and law studies is stressful for the television personality, which she opens up about in Sunday evening’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As the Inquisitr previously reported, a sneak peek of the new episode showed Kim venting about the weight of it all to her husband Kanye West.

Kim lamented in the clip that she is most worried about taking time away from her husband and children. However, after a sweet pep talk from West, she admitted that she’s gotten the push she needs to keep going.