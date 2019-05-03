Brazilian Bombshell Suelyn Medeiros Stuns In Teeny Bikini Before Changing Into Yoga Jumpsuit

Brazilian Bombshell Suelyn Medeiros set pulses racing with a number of pictures shared on Instagram throughout the week.

The model is known for her work in R&B and Latin music videos and has acted in the films Dysfunctional Friends and Perfect Combination. In addition, she is a social media star followed by 2.8 million fans and has her own clothing line called Bombshell by Suelyn.

The South American is quick to share updates about her life and is no stranger to posting sultry or fun photos of herself.

In one picture, she is wearing a neon yellow fitness jumpsuit from her own Bombshell line, which features a low criss-cross back. She completed the look with a high ponytail with matching neon scrunchie, matching yellow shoes, and sunglasses.

The shot was taken during a hike and boasts a stunning view of the Los Angeles skyline. The picture earned over 35,000 likes and 190 comments.

Though Suelyn often poses in her own clothing, she also models for other brands. Earlier in the week, Suelyn modeled a strapless hot pink cocktail dress from the clothing company Fashion Nova.

The dress had a Marilyn Monroe feel, as it emphasized the model’s hourglass figure with a sweetheart neckline and large belt cinched at the waist. The model completed this look with long loose waves, oversized spiked hoop earrings, and a pink sequin clutch.

However, the show-stopping picture on Instagram was one where Suelyn posed against a rock in a white and black bikini, which earned a whopping 62,000 likes.

In an interview with Complex Magazine, Suelyn discussed the perils of her image as a social media glamazon.

“Well, people just think, ‘OK, here’s a beautiful girl, she’s pretty and that’s it. She’s empty,’ you know what I mean? They don’t really try to see behind that. I’m a very family-oriented person, I’m fun, I’m athletic—there’s so much more to me. I’m a like a normal person.”

And though many might not think that a model who can reach an audience of millions in a click is normal, Suelyn is emphatic that she has stayed grounded.

“I feel sometimes people think because a girl’s a model and she’s beautiful, she’s not normal. But we’re normal people. So that’s kind of annoying.”

The Brazilian model added that part of that process was finding genuine people to befriend or date.

“You want someone that wants to know you for you and wants to know more about you not just because you’re Suelyn or whoever,” she said.