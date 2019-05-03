‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Accidentally Flashes Her Crotch To Busy Miami Nightclub

It wouldn’t be the first time a Real Housewife accidentally exposed herself. Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange Country is currently in Miami with her co-stars filming their group trip for Season 14. It looks like the ladies had a wild night out popular hotspot E11EVEN earlier this week, where Tamra gave the crowd a little more than she meant to.

TMZ got the whole exposure on video as Tamra danced obliviously up on a platform in an extremely short pink dress. While getting down and dirty to Flo Rida’s “Low,” Tamra dropped down and flashed her crotch to the crowd, but luckily the fitness guru was wearing a pair of black panties.

Best friend Shannon Beador was close by and anticipated what was about to come. Shannon ran to her friend’s side and began pulling down her dress. Unfortunately, one swift dance move pulled the dress right back up around Tamra’s hips and her crotch was displayed for anyone who was looking. Shannon kept trying to pull down Tamra’s dress and even covered up her friend’s crotch with her own hands when it was too late.

It looks like the whole thing was also caught by RHOC cameramen, as one appeared to be in the crowd. Vicki Gunvalson was also down in the crowd egging her friend on to keep dancing as she kept pointing and suggesting Tamra keep dropping it down low. Shannon didn’t look too pleased with the whole experience and had a worried look on her face as her friend exposed herself.



No other RHOC cast members were seen in the club, but sophomore Gina Kirschenheiter was seen with the ladies at a hotel pool earlier in the day. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra was showing off her impressive physique at the pool in a crocheted bikini. The mother’s rock hard abs and tight booty were highlighted in the colorful ensemble as she wore her long blonde locks down.

The women reportedly headed to Miami to celebrate the engagement of RHOC OG Vicki, who will be marrying longtime boyfriend Steve Lodge. This will be the third marriage for Vicki, and fans are hoping the nuptials will play out on screen. It’s even been suggested that Vicki could get a spinoff for her wedding, much like NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss had previously done on the network.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo later this year.