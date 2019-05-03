‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Speaks Out About Jenelle Evans

'I am very disturbed to hear about the alleged dog incident,' said Briana DeJesus.

Although Jenelle Evans has appeared on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade with her co-stars, she doesn’t have good relationships with them. However, she is close with Briana DeJesus, who joined the cast two years ago. After Jenelle’s husband reportedly killed her dog, Briana is speaking out to Radar Online about the incident and admits that it is “disturbing.”

“I am very disturbed to hear about the alleged dog incident. I don’t care who you are, but hurting animals is not okay and my heart is breaking over this.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David reportedly killed the Frenchie bulldog after it nipped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter. Initially, it was unclear what was going on as there was little information. However, Jenelle eventually spoke out, posting a photo of her dog Nugget and saying that the dog was “gone forever,” though she didn’t go into detail about what happened. Another Inquisitr article reveals that David admitted to killing the dog.

Briana isn’t happy about the dog’s death, and she admits that she is there for her friend, Jenelle, through this difficult time.

“I support her in every way I can, and she knows that I am here for her however she needs. I will always have her back as she’s a true friend of mine regardless of my thoughts on David and what has or hasn’t gone down.”

Loading...

Briana and Jenelle recently spent some time together in Florida filming for Teen Mom 2. Jenelle went down to hang out with her friend, and the two posted photos together on social media. Although Jenelle does not get along well with her other castmates, it appears she has a friend in Briana.

Briana DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017. At the time, viewers were shocked to learn that the show would have five cast members instead of four. However, there was plenty of drama around Briana. She started a relationship with Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry who is also on the show. The relationship between the two was chronicled on the show, but they eventually split. Javi moved on with another girl, and the two have a son together. Meanwhile, Briana has moved on with another man but is taking things slow.

New episodes of Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV. The meetup between Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus will air on an upcoming episode of the show.